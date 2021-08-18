Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Insulet by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $302.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -658.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.12.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

