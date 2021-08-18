Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.