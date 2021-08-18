Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC opened at $3.54 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.