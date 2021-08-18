Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

