Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,159,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 113.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

