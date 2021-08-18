Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 7,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

