Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,481.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

