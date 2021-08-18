GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
