GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

