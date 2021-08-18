Gridcoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $11,823.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
Gridcoin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 421,783,006 coins and its circulating supply is 391,129,974 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
