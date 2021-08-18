Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $27.84 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,016.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.57 or 0.06778779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.53 or 0.01418438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00374574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00144075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.58 or 0.00567754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00348583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00315534 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,401,220 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

