Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) versus Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head to Head Review

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.78 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -299.22

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $29.49, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56%

Volatility and Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

