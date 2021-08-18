GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 18,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,106,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

