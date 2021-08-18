Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 167,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.53. 9,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,907. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $104.22 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

