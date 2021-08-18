Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

