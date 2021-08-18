Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GIF opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Gulf Investment Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.64.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.