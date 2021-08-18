GWM Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,372 shares of company stock worth $28,806,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $452.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $470.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

