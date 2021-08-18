GWM Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

