GWM Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

