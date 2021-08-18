GWM Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

