GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SNX stock opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

