GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

