Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by recovery in business. The company’s Hospital business was robust along with an uptick in the Hemostasis Management product line. Strong end-market demand for NexSys PCS system with Persona technology buoys optimism. The company has also reinstated its full-year 2022 guidance, which is encouraging. Notably, Haemonetics exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. However, Haemonetics’ sluggish Blood Center business performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is discouraging. The rise in the company’s restructuring related costs is building pressure on the bottom line. A highly-leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. Economic uncertainty and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,371. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

