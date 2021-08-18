Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,042 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 45.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 221.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 62.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 199,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

