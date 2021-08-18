HaloDAO Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $4,662.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00126051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,454.29 or 1.00244215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00888151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.54 or 0.06769528 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.