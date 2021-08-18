Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

