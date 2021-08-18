Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $206,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.