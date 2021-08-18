Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

