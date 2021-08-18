Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $42,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $226,024,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $2,506,979. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.