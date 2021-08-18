Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.00

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

HBRIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

