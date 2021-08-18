Harpoon Therapeutics’ (HARP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,326. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

