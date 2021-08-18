Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. Acquires 20,322 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

