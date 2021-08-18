Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HP by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.