Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $629.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $561.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

