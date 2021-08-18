Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Allstate by 111.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 79.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.02. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

