Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

