Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,003 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

