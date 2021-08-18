Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,324 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,168 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

