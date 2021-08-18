Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 603 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

NYSE:MSI opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $235.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

