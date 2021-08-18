Hatton Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,669 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 397,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

