Hatton Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,268. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

