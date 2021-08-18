Hatton Consulting Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

