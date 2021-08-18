HBC Financial Services PLLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,758.97. 20,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,630.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.