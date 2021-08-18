Head to Head Comparison: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Expedia Group -22.92% -32.01% -4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextPlay Technologies and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Expedia Group 0 14 12 0 2.46

Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $178.12, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Expedia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,414.32 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Expedia Group $5.20 billion 4.14 -$2.61 billion ($9.95) -14.33

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expedia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expedia Group beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

