Head to Head Comparison: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) versus ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.52 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -47.29 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Metromile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProAssurance and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

ProAssurance presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -3.75% 2.55% 0.68% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

Summary

ProAssurance beats Metromile on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

