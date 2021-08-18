Head-To-Head Contrast: BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) vs. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.85 $1.20 billion N/A N/A American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.16 $30.05 million $2.73 12.00

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73% American National Bankshares 32.93% 11.20% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 American National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

