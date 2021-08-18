Head to Head Contrast: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 7.57% 17.50% 8.85% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Recruit and Techtronic Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $21.41 billion 4.34 $1.24 billion $0.78 71.32 Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 4.13 $800.76 million N/A N/A

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Recruit and Techtronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Recruit beats Techtronic Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

