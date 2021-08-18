Head-To-Head Review: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GTN alerts:

This table compares GTN and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.63 $351.10 million $1.73 21.65

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GTN and The Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares GTN and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 7.91% 34.27% 5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats GTN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as an array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.