Head-To-Head Survey: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

88.2% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Trust of America and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 4 0 2.44 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 8.56 $52.62 million $1.71 16.91 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.59 $18.38 million $1.40 10.79

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

