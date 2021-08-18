Head to Head Survey: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unisys and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.03 billion 0.75 $750.70 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -23.08% -60.11% 6.42% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Unisys and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 2 0 3.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.81%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

