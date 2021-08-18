HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Down 3.5%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.98. 1,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

